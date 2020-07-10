Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) Police on Friday seized 625 kilogram of poppy from a Punjab-bound truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, following which the driver of the vehicle was arrested, officials said.

A police party intercepted a truck coming from Kashmir in the Suketar area of Jhajjar Kotli on the city outskirts and during its checking recovered the contraband concealed in 25 bags, they said.

Also Read | Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Security Officer Ruby Yadav, Who Nabbed Gangster Vikas Dubey, Removed from Her Post.

The driver of the truck, identified as Sukhvinder Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab, was arrested, the officials said, adding the vehicle was seized.

An FIR was registered in police station Jhajjar Kotli in this regard and further investigation is underway, they said.

Also Read | Websites Inviting Registration Under PM-KUSUM Scheme Are Fraudulent, Clarifies PIB Fact Check as WhatsApp Message Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)