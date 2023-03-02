Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Kerala's Minister of Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani on Thursday stated in the Kerala state assembly that 64 animals died in the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo over the last year due to Tuberculosis.

Animal Husbandry Minister informed that 64 animals- 39 Blackbucks and 25 cheetal also known as the spotted deer- had died in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

"Currently, the situation is under control," the Minister informed the state assembly adding that now the death rate is very low.

Tuberculosis infection was confirmed after an examination of the visceral samples of the deceased animals at the State Institute for Animal Diseases. The government is examining the findings and other recommendations of the report submitted by the State Institute for Animal Diseases under the Department of Animal Welfare after the confirmation of the tuberculosis infection.

The Animal Husbandry Minister further added that following the outbreak of tuberculosis in the zoo, a special drainage system has been put in place to prevent waste from infected cages spreading to other cages.

The minister said all cages in the zoo are disinfected daily and medicines are administered to boost the immune system of the animals and prevent bacterial infection in them.

For ensuring the safety of staff distributed masks, gloves and gumboots to the employees and organised a medical camp through the District Tuberculosis Control Centre.

A second medical camp was organized on February 8 for tge diagnosis of tuberculosis and other common diseases.

None of the zoo employees were found to be infected with tuberculosis in the test conducted among employees. An awareness class has also been organized by the State Institute for Animal Diseases.

A stand-off barrier is put in to avoid visitors from directly interacting closely with animals in the zoo. Face coverings have been made mandatory for visiting zoos.

A meeting was held with the expert team of the State Institute for Animal Disease on February 20 to assess the progress of preventive measures taken after the tuberculosis outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo and it was decided to continue the preventive measures taken at present. (ANI)

