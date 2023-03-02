Kottayam, March 2: In a shocking incident, a minor issue led to the death of a 36-year-old man in Karukachal of Kerala's Kottayam district. According to a report in Malayala Manirama, the victim Binu was hacked to death after he had pelted stones at the house of a neighbour for not inviting him to a marriage function.

According to reports in local media, Binu felt insulted for not being invited to the wedding of his neighbour Sebastian. Angry with this he pelted stones at the groom's house. Kerala Shocker: Male Nurse Rapes Woman Doctor for Past Three Months in Kozikode, Arrested.

An angry Sebastian got in touch with Vishnu who nursed a grudge against Binu. Binu had earlier hurled abuses in front of Vishnu's wife. Kerala Shocker: Drunkard Son Beats Mother in Kottayam, Arrested.

Vishnu and Sebastian confronted Binu and attacked him with sharp weapons on Sunday night. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he reportedly succumbed to the injuries.

Later, the accused duo reportedly surrendered at the police station with the murder weapons.

Earlier, a neighbour of the bride's family arrived at the auditorium where the family was holding a reception ahead of the wedding. The youngster and his family were not invited to the function as he was arrested by the police before for assaulting the bride's brother.

However, the man showed up at the venue and offered money to the family as a wedding gift. This was not well received by her father, who disagreed to accept it. An argument over the matter soon escalated into a huge fight and angry groups were pacified after a police team reached the spot.

