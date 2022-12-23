Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): Sending out a message of peace, a 65-feet angel statue was placed in front of the 'Our Lady of Life Church' at Mattanchery in Kochi as part of Christmas celebrations.

It is made of foam, so it is light in weight. The structure was placed here using cranes.

About 10 artists worked for about a month to prepare the angel figure. It cost around Rs 3 lakh. The angel statue was installed under the leadership of the Kochi Diocese.

Earlier the Church, which has witnessed many historical events and has a heritage, built a 55 feet huge Star in 2019.

Speaking to ANI, Rev. Msgr. Antony Thachara, Vicar of the Church said that it is a historic place where many foreigners visit.

"Three years back, we built a huge star that was 55 feet here. Now we are experiencing war between Russia and Ukraine and the peace of the people is losing daily in our family, and in our country also. So we thought about the message of peace of God to give to the people," he said.

"Jesus Christ is the peacemaker who came to this world to give this message. We made this Angel here for those who come here that we say that that brings peace and share it to the world," the vicar added.

He said that over 10 artists from various parts of the city were made a part of this event.

"Day and night they worked here and we have this beautiful angel here," he said.

"Two cranes were used to place it here. It was very difficult to place. It took many hours for that. The unity we had experienced from the people has made history," he added. (ANI)

