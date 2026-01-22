New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Agniveers will participate in the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartayapath as part of the Indian Air Force Marching Band. This will be the first time that Women Agniveers are taking part in a band performance in the Republic Day Parade. A total of 66 Agniveers, including 9, will play marching tunes.

Sharing details with the media during the IAF's Press Preview, Air Commodore Imran Zaidi said that, "The Indian Air Force will participate in the Republic Day parade with its ceremonial marching contingent, Air Force band contingent, armed forces veteran Tableau and the traditional fly past."

Air Commodore Imran Zaidi said that, "The marching tunes will be played by 75 Member Air Force band contingent comprising 66 Agniveers, including 9 women Agniveers, for the first time. The band will be led by Sargent Charles Antony Daniel. Tunes Astronaut, Vayu Shakti, Brave Warrior, Nidar Yoddha, and Saare Jahan se Achha will be played. The famous Marshal tune sound barrier will be played on the quick march, when the IAF Contingent marches infront of the main dais."

Talking to the ANI, Agniveer Surabhi Singh said, "We are happy because this is the first time that women Agniveers are participating in the Indian Air Force Band. I will play the alto saxophone in the band in the Republic Day parade." Another Agneever Divanshi Bhatt says, "It is a proud moment for all of us. We are nine female officers in the IAF marching band. Our parents are also proud of us."

Sharing details of the Marching Contingent, Air Commodore Imran Zaidi said that, "The Indian Air Force Marching contingent will consist of four officers along with 144 Air warriors marching in a box formation of 12 rows and 12 columns. The contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar with three officers: Squadron Leader Nikita Chaudhary, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakanr and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh." (ANI)

