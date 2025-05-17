New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said more than 66 per cent of desilting work has been completed and 190 pumps deployed across the city to tackle waterlogging ahead of monsoon season.

Gupta held a review meeting with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department on monsoon preparedness and directed officials that desilting of drains be completed by May 31.

"It was reported in the meeting that 66.29 per cent of desilting work has already been completed. To accelerate progress, 66 modern machines like hydraulic excavators, trash skimmers, and weed harvesters are being deployed to effectively remove silt," an official statement said.

She directed that both desilting and construction of culverts be completed on a war footing before the monsoon arrives, the statement added.

The chief minister said a total of 190 pumps have been deployed. These include 40 at permanent pumping stations, 106 temporary pumps, and 44 mobile pumps that can be immediately dispatched to waterlogged areas as needed.

During the meeting, it was also discussed that a park would come up on approximately 50 acres of land of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in Uttam Nagar that has been encroached upon.

"The government will develop a beautiful and grand Atal Park on the site. The park will focus on environmental protection, biodiversity, and increasing urban greenery," the statement added.

Chief Minister Gupta also reviewed the proposed construction of roads on both sides of the Najafgarh drain.

According to the plan, a 5.94-km two-lane road will be constructed from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge, and on both sides from Chhawla Bridge to Basai Darapur Bridge, a 54.83-km two-lane road will be developed.

