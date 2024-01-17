Palghar, Jan 17 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized drugs worth nearly Rs 6.4 lakh from a 66-year-old Nigerian woman, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, the Tulinj police raided the residence of the accused, identified as Kehinde Bolaji Bello, at Pragati Nagar in the Mira-Bhayander area on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Monday, he said.

Also Read | Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Cabinet Approves Rs 2 Lakh Each to 94 Lakh Families for Entrepreneurship, Self-Employment.

The police seized 56.2 grams of MD and 7.5 grams of cocaine, collectively worth nearly Rs 6.4 lakh, from Bello, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Tulinj police station.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Also Read | MG Ramachandran Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Tamil Nadu CM MGR on His Jayanti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)