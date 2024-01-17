New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary and said he left a lasting impact on the state's growth and development.

Modi said in a post on X, "Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember and celebrate the life of the great MGR. He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen."

Also Read | India, China Clashed Twice Along LAC After 2020 Galwan Valley Clash: Report.

He added, "As a leader and chief minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's growth and development. His work continues to inspire us."

A hugely successful actor, Ramachandran was a member of the DMK but founded the AIADMK following differences with M Karunanidhi.

Also Read | Several Flights Delayed, Cancelled at IGI Airport As Dense Fog Leads to Low Visibility: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 17, 2024.

He led his party to power in 1977 and remained chief minister until his death in 1987.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)