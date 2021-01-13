Raipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 671 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities, taking the infection count to 2,91,484 and the toll to 3,527, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,80,166 after 94 people were discharged from hospitals while 556 others completed their home isolation period in the day.

The number of active cases stood at 7,791, he said.

Raipur district reported 158 new cases, taking its total count to 54,767, including 743 deaths.

Durg district recorded 95 new cases, Bilaspur 61 and Rajnandgaon 60, among other districts, the official informed.

"Of the deaths recorded on Wednesday, eight took place on Tuesday and two earlier," he added.

With 24,738 new tests on Wednesday, the overall number of samples tested in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 38,54,526.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,91,484, New cases 671, Deaths 3,527, Recovered 2,80,166, Active cases 7,791, tests today 24,738, total tests 38,54,526.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)