Ahmedabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported675 new coronavirus positivecases on Saturday, increasing the tally of cases in the state to 2,51,273, state health department said.

With five deaths, the COVID-19 fatality count in the state rose to 4,340, it said.

As many as 851 patients were discharged, taking the total of recovered persons in the state to 2,38,965, the department said in its release.

With this, the state's recoveryrate went up to 95.10 per cent.

As many as 47,506 tests were conducted for the virus on Saturday, increasing the total number of samples tested so far to 1,01,01,064.

There are now 7,968 active cases in the state, out of which 59 patients are in critical condition,said the department.

