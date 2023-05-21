Seraikela, May 21 (PTI) A 68-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Lilkant Mahato, went out to relieve himself when the incident happened in Khunti village in Chandil block, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Maharashtra in Sugar Production This Season.

He died on the spot, they added.

A police team reached the spot on being informed by the villagers and recovered the body, which was sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Punjab to Telecast Gurbani From Golden Temple On All Channels, Announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The elephants also damaged a house in the village and paddy of the fields, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)