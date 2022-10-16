Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) As many as 69 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,45,891, a health official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Nihar Thackeray, Grandson of Bal Thackeray, Says He Is With Eknath Shinde Camp, Ready To Campaign for Maharashtra Assembly and BMC Elections.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 488 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

Also Read | Sunder Sham Arora, Former Punjab Minister, Arrested by Vigilance Bureau for Bribing Official to Settle Cases.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,962, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,140.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)