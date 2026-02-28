Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in Mainpuri, UP, affecting an e-rickshaw agency, Chinese warehouse, and a clinic on Saturday.

The lower ground floor had three sections: clinic, e-rickshaw agency, and warehouse. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Fire officer Anuj Chaudhary said, "It is difficult to determine the cause of the fire. Information about the incident was received at around 6:40 a.m., and three fire trucks rushed to the site. The fire had broken out in the lower ground, which comprises three sections: one clinic, another housing an e-rickshaw agency, and the third a warehouse."

He further added, "Fortunately, there has been no loss of life in this incident..."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

