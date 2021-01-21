Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) As many as 696 healthcare workers in Himachal Pradesh were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, a health official said.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said 1,536 members of the medical fraternity got the vaccine shots on Saturday, while 3,299 people received the jabs on Monday, 232 on Tuesday and 45 on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 5,808, he said.

Jindal said the target for Thursday was 1,129 and the percentage coverage is 61.6 per cent.

A total of 21 adverse event following immunization (AEFI) cases have been reported till now. No AEFI was reported in the state on Thursday and Wednesday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)