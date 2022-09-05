Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested for posing as Income Tax officials and looting a flour trader's house here a few days ago, police said on Monday.

They are identified as Rehan Khan (33), Aman Singh (27), Ashok Kumar (50) Sanjay Panchal (35), Nisha Panchal (33) Muzaffar Ali (29) and Wasim alias Sameer Ulla (23).

On August 24, they allegedly entered the trader's house on Surajpol Anaj Mandi Road and fled away with Rs 60 lakh cash and 1.5 kg gold and silver.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ajaypal Lamba told reporters that the accused were arrested from Delhi.

Earlier in the day, they were produced before the court in Jaipur and they were sent on a two-day police remand.

Of the stolen items, Rs 9 lakh cash, some jewellery and the vehicle used in the crime have been recovered, Lamba said.

He said further interrogation is underway to nab the others involved and also to recover the remaining items.

