Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): After two South Africa-returnees tested positive for COVID-19 and amid increasing concern over the new variant 'Omicron', the Bengaluru airport has made seven days quarantine compulsory for all international travellers arriving from 'at risk' countries.

Addressing the media after inspecting Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) airport yesterday, the Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy said, "All international passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries, who test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for seven days. They will be tested again after seven days."

598 such passengers are under surveillance, he informed.

Tippeswamy conducted a video conference with senior officials of the health and airport authorities and said that they are mainly checking the vaccination report, RT PCR test and Rapid antigen test reports of the passengers coming from high-risk countries.

"We are also conducting RT PCR test at the airport for the passengers arriving from high-risk countries. If they are found negative, then they will be suggested to home quarantine. If the passenger tests positive, they will be sent to a designated hospital for isolation," he added.

The District Health Officer also informed that in view of the new variant, new guidelines are expected by today or tomorrow.

During the virtual discussion, as per Tippeswamy, they discussed the issue of passengers coming from Kerala and Maharastra to Bengaluru without RT-PCR test and vaccination report.

"We've already directed airlines to check reports compulsorily and not to allow anyone to travel without the report," he said.

As per the Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the samples of one of the two passengers had tested positive for novel coronavirus which is "a little different from the Delta variant."

While speaking to the media, Sudhakar said, "One is relatively better and the other, we are finding it a little different from Delta variant. We have sent the sample to the Centre's lab. We are waiting for final inference."

Meanwhile, in view of the new variant of COVID-19, the Dakshina Kannada district administration resumed the Covid screening at Talapady Checkpost, conducting RT-PCR tests of those arriving in the district from Kerala without COVID-19 negative report.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday asked people not to panic about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' and suggested following COVID-19 precautionary measures strictly.

Karnataka reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

