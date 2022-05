Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) Seven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination, results of which were announced on Monday.

All the seven candidates belonged to Jammu division, while for the first time in more than a decade, no candidate from Kashmir made it to the list of 685 candidates.

Kashmiri students began taking a liking towards the union civil services, especially since 2010 after Shah Faesal became the first person from the erstwhile state to top the examination.

Since then, Jammu and Kashmir has produced at least 10 civil servants every year, except in 2015 and 2020, when nine and six candidates, respectively, made it to the list.

