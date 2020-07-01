Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) Seven more people were killed in floods and landslides across Assam, taking the death toll in the deluge and related incidents to 33, a government report said on Wednesday.

Nearly 15 lakh people in 21 of the 33 districts of the state are affected by floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the report.

Three persons lost their lives in Barpeta district, while one person each died in Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari and Cachar districts, it said.

