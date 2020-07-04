Shillong, Jul 4 (PTI) Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the number of active cases in the state to 25, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Saturday.

Of the seven, three are BSF personnel, he said.

"4 persons who were high-risk contacts of a COVID19 patient who is presently in Assam have tested positive for the same in Ri Bhoi District," the chief minister tweeted.

"3 more persons from BSF have tested positive for COVID 19 in Shillong," he added.

Since the detection of the first patient on April 13, a total of 69 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the state, a senior health official told PTI.

One person has succumbed to the disease so far, and 43 others have recovered.

Most of those that have tested positive for the virus are returnees from other states, and people who came in contact with them, the official said.

Over 20,000 people had undergone tests for Covid-19 following their return to the state from elsewhere, he said.

Meanwhile, officials in Ri Bhoi said the 48-hour curfew clamped on a few villages in the district, along the Meghalaya-Assam border, will continue to remain in force till 9pm on Sunday.

The curfew has been imposed as part of the government's measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state, the officials said.

