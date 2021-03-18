Noida (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's tally to 25,693, official data showed.

The active cases in the district reached 76 from 78 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another nine patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,526, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached at 99.35 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,014 from 1,912 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,150 and the death toll reached at 8,751 on Wednesday, the data showed.

