Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, the Doda district administration in Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the presence of seven students from the district currently pursuing medical education in Iran.

According to Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, seven students from district Doda are currently studying in Iran. Their locations have been traced, and the Indian Embassy is actively working to ensure their safety. These students have been relocated to safe areas, providing some relief to their families.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh said, "Seven students from district Doda are pursuing MBBS currently in Iran. Their locations have been traced, and the Indian Embassy in Iran is working actively to ensure their safety."

The central government, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, is working diligently to ensure the safety of Indian students pursuing MBBS degrees in Iran. Amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, over 1,500 Indian students, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, are currently stranded in various cities in Iran.

"I personally spoke to one of the parents, and they are satisfied and assured. Given the ongoing conflict in the region, our government is doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of our children," Singh told ANI.

The district administration also assured that it would continue monitoring the situation.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that Tel Aviv is fully coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs over the evacuation of Indians following the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

"We are fully coordinated with MEA, and when it comes to requests for Indians to evacuate, we are starting to organise now through our Ministry of Transport," Azar said. "The diplomats and foreign citizens who want to leave, there are a few options, terrestrial and maritime, and we are coordinating that."

Meanwhile, MEA said on Tuesday that Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy.

Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.

Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia."The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. Further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation," MEA said in its statement. (ANI)

