Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl from Bhopal suffering from a severe liver infection was airlifted to Delhi under the PM Shri Ambulance Service, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday.

Minister Sarang stated that ensuring timely and quality healthcare for every citizen remains a top priority for both the state and central governments. It was in this spirit that arrangements were made to transfer the minor girl to the national capital for specialised treatment.

The minor is a resident of Bhopal, and her family reached the minister's residence on Friday seeking help for her treatment. The Minister immediately made arrangements at AIIMS hospital in the state capital, but during the preliminary examination, her condition was found quite serious, and doctors recommended that she be shifted to Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Sarang said, "It is the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that every citizen should get timely treatment. That is why, be it the Ayushman Bharat scheme or the PM Sri Air Ambulance service, it is being duly implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Yesterday, a family visited me whose 7-year-old girl was suffering from a serious liver problem. She was having a serious infection in the liver. When we consulted doctors in Bhopal, they recommended sending her to Delhi immediately."

"Following which, we airlifted her via PM Shri Air Ambulance Service to Delhi. Her health condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme coverage and might need a liver transplant. We are continuously in touch with her parents and doctors. Our priority is to provide proper and timely treatment to all. We are trying our best to ensure the girl gets well soon and returns to Bhopal as soon as possible," he added. (ANI)

