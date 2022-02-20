Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) With the addition of 71 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,07,788, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 11,862, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and death were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,291 and the death toll has reached 3,391, another official said.

