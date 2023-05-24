Noida, May 24 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday said they have arrested six people in connection with the theft of 7,200 earphones worth Rs 20 lakh from a private company here within 72 hours of the crime.

Of the total, 6,160 earphones have been recovered and four of those arrested were working in the company, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Imran Khan Urges Supreme Court Judges to Save Democracy in Pakistan, Says ‘you Are Our Last Hope’.

"Xiaolion Electronics private limited company is located in Sector 63 police station area and primarily makes earphones for Oppo. It's a service provider for Oppo. On May 20, Xiaolion Electronics had reported theft of 7,200 sets of earphone estimated worth Rs 20 lakh," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said.

Cognisance of the matter was taken immediately and police launched investigation, leading to the unearthing of the matter within 72 hours, he said.

Also Read | 'Disease Deadlier Than COVID-19 Might Be Around Corner, World Must Prepare for Next Pandemic,' Warns WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Total six people who are suspected in the case have been arrested. During questioning, it emerged that four of them are company staff – three work in the maintenance department of the company while one is the security guard. They were involved in the theft and had sold the stolen item to two people who are residents of Rohini area in Delhi," he said.

"The police have recovered 6,160 pairs of earphones which are estimated worth Rs 19 lakh," Dixit said.

Those arrested have been identified as Dinesh Singh (24), Amarpal Yadav (21), Rajat Kumar Sharma (26), Surendra Lal (45), Ravish Kumar (42) and Pradeep Nagpal (50), the police said.

Dixit said of the total stolen earphones, some were randomly sold by the gang at some places in bulk and at some in small numbers.

"Our police teams are working on gathering details about it. We are trying to get into the depth of the matter and how these people worked," he said.

The police are also probing if the company employees were involved in any similar offences in the past also, he added.

The police said an FIR has been lodged at the Sector 63 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 381 (theft by employee), 411 (receiving stolen property) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)