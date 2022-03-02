Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Seventy-three people, including students, of Uttar Pradesh returned to India from Ukraine on Wednesday, with the total number of people from the state who have repatriated from the conflict-hit country reaching 227, officials said.

There are some others, including students, who left for their homes straight from the Delhi airport and hence, there data is not available immediately, said the office of the Relief Commissioner, Revenue Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Through helpline numbers (0522) 1070 and 94544-41081, information is being obtained from the students and others from the state stranded in Ukraine and their parents and relatives for coordination, Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for the initiative, said.

"Information about 2,501 persons, including students has been collected by the state-level control room so far, which has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs for further action so that the stranded persons of Uttar Pradesh can be brought back to India safely from Ukraine," Prasad said in a statement.

"Out of the total 2,501 persons, including students, 227 have returned to the state. A total of 73 persons, including students, reached India by five flights from Bucharest and Budapest on Wednesday," he added.

Prasad said vehicles and transit were arranged at the airport to take those who returned from the war-hit east European country to the local commissioner's office, district administration, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad to send them further to their destination districts.

According to the statement, the list of stranded people obtained by the state-level control room has also been sent to the districts, which have been instructed to maintain constant coordination with the affected families.

The information is also being shared with a control room set up by the MEA, while the social media pages of the Indian embassies in Ukraine, Poland and Romania are being regularly monitored so that the new advisories issued by them can be passed on to the affected people, it added.

