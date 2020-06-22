Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 730 new positive cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,802.

According to the state government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare , a total of 3,731 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 210 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus in the state.

Currently, there are 3,861 active cases in Telangana. (ANI)

