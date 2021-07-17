New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) More than 7,300 families have been conferred ownership rights while over 4.1 lakh people have registered till date for the PM-Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY), Union minister Hardeep Puri said on Saturday.

PM-UDAY was launched on October 29, 2019, to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi.

A total of 4,19,485 people have registered under the PM-UDAY and 7,329 families in unauthorised colonies in Delhi have been conferred ownership rights till date, Puri, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, tweeted in Hindi.

He also shared a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) video in two parts that offers a step-by-step explanation for people to do the registration online.

The registration process for this scheme is totally online.

In the video, it is mentioned that if a person is unable to do it at home, then he or she could go to the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or contact a registered agency empanelled to assist people in doing the registration, on payment of a nominal fee.

The DDA has been made the nodal agency for the scheme, which delineates the boundaries of these UCs with the help of the Survey of India and the Revenue Department of the Delhi government using satellite imageries of 2015.

Puri said, "We had made a promise, we kept the promise.”

"Now, people living in unauthorised colonies, who will get ownership rights, won't have to fear either the bulldozers or have any worry. The registration process is very simple," he said.

Under the scheme, the DDA will scrutinise documents and will issue conveyance deed for government lands and authorisation slip for private lands, only for residential purpose.

The beneficiaries can get these documents registered with the sub-registrar's office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)