Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): The MILAN 2026 naval exercise was recently concluded in Visakhapatnam.

According to an official release, the key highlights of the event included strategic training, unique integration, evolution of scale, phases & assets and india's naval might.

MILAN is organised to foster mutual cooperation and strengthen ties among countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). These exercises provide a platform for participating nations to learn and practice joint maritime combat strategies and interoperability.

The exercise consisted of both 'Harbour' and 'Sea' phases. This multilateral exercise featured an impressive lineup of 42 warships and approximately 32 aircraft and helicopters.

The Indian Navy is recognised as one of the most powerful naval forces in the world. Demonstrating rapid growth, a new warship is commissioned into the Indian Navy approximately every 50 days.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 13th edition of Exercise MILAN-2026 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking the start of the premier multilateral naval exercise.

During the inauguration, the Defence Minister extended a warm welcome to distinguished guests representing 74 countries. He asserted that MILAN 2026 stands as the largest and most inclusive edition to date.

This edition reflects the global maritime community's confidence in India as a trusted and responsible maritime partner, he said.

"This year, with the participation of 74 nations, MILAN 2026 stands as the largest and most inclusive edition to date, a reflection of the confidence the global maritime community places in India as a trusted and responsible maritime partner," said Singh.The Defence Minister further highlighted that this premier multilateral platform seeks to enhance interoperability among partner nations.

By sharing professional experiences and best practices, the exercise aims to improve competence while deepening friendships between participating navies through the evolution of bonds rooted in mutual advantage, he said.

"MILAN 2026 seeks to enhance interoperability among navies of partner countries, improve professional competence by sharing professional experiences and practices, and deepen friendships among participating navies by evolving bonds of mutual advantage," highlighted Singh.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister noted that MILAN has grown steadily in both scope and stature. He emphasised that, through the concerted efforts of all partners, the event has evolved from a regional interaction into one of the world's most prominent multinational naval exercises.

He firmly asserted that no single navy, regardless of its capability, can deal with these challenges alone. Hence, in today's interconnected world, cooperation among navies is now more important than ever. (ANI)

