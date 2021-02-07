Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) No COVID-19 related death was recorded in Rajasthan on Sunday and the toll remained at 2,772, a government health bulletin stated.

On the other hand, the state reported 75 new cases with the total number of people infected by COVID-19 now standing at 3,18,193 out of whom 1,464 are under treatment, according to the health department bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 3,13,957 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 516 have died due to the virus in Jaipur, 303 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 119 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were in Jaipur, 11 in Kota, 8 in Ajmer, 7 in Udaipur, 4 each in Jodhpur and Jhalawar, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

