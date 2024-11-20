New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A recent survey has revealed that a staggering 75 per cent of families in the Delhi NCR region, which is grappling with deteriorating air quality, have at least one member suffering from sore throat or cough.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, an online community platform, found that 58 per cent of the surveyed families reported experiencing headaches due to rising pollution levels, while 50 per cent had a family member dealing with breathing difficulties or asthma.

The survey gathered responses from over 21,000 residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad of which 63 per cent of respondents were men and 37 per cent were women.

"Given that the AQI reached new peaks earlier this week in Delhi NCR and PM2.5 of up to 1500 was reported in parts of Delhi, LocalCircles has conducted a new survey to find out how those residing in Delhi NCR are coping with elevated levels of air pollution, which is being compared to living in a gas chamber," the survey stated.

Asked what actions they were taking as the AQI hit 400 in the region, 27 per cent of the families reported using air purifiers to reduce the effects of pollution, while 23 per cent said they were not doing anything to protect themselves. The rest indicated they were simply coping by increasing their intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks.

The survey also showed that the percentage of families with at least one ill member increased from 69 per cent on November 1 to 75 per cent by November 19.

Meanwhile, the use of air purifiers has grown substantially, from 18 per cent of the families using them on October 19 to 27 per cent a month later, the survey added.

