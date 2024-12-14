New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is the mother of democracy and the 75-year journey of the Constitution is a memorable journey of the world's largest and greatest democracy.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', the Prime Minister said at the core of the country's journey in the 75 years of the Constitution is the vision of constitution framers.

Also Read | Bihar Train Accident: Major Mishap Averted As Goods Train Splits Into 2 Parts After Coupling Breaks Near Kharia-Pipra Halt, Services Resume.

"The 75-year journey of India's Constitution is a memorable journey of the world's greatest and largest democracy. It symbolises the vision of our Constitution makers, their contributions, and our resolve to move forward. Completing 75 years is a moment to celebrate the significance of our Constitution and its provisions," PM Modi said.

"I am happy to see you all participating in this celebration and expressing your feelings. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all honourable members of parliament who have joined in," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi's Lok Sabha Address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails India's Journey Since Constitution Adoption As 'Extraordinary' During Day 2 of Samvidhan Debate.

The Prime Minister said the achievement of 75 years is not ordinary, it is extraordinary. "India's Constitution has brought us here by defeating the possibilities that were expressed for India at the time when the country attained independence. For this great achievement, besides the drafters of the Constitution, I would like to respectfully bow before the crores of people of India - they lived this new system...Citizens of India deserve all the praise," he said.

"For all of us, for all citizens and all democracy-loving citizens across the world, this is a moment of great pride," he added.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)