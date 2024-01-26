New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The parade on the momentous platinum celebrations of India showcased 'women-led development at Kartavya Path boosting the 'Viksit Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Nari shakti' took centerstage as women soldiers marched down the Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

The cultural extravaganza at Kartavya Path highlighted the diversity and vibrancy of India's cultural tapestry, captivating the audience with a fusion of artistic expressions from across the country.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity and the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess were the themes that graced Kartavya Path apart from the dominating theme of 'nari shakti' in the 90-minute parade.

The 75th Republic Day March Past began on Kartavya Path with the proud winners of the highest gallantry awards, the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, following Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar.

For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar, with Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force.

French troops and aircraft also participated in the "Platinum Republic Day Parade' at the Kartavya Path.

The French Foreign Legion music band, led by Captain Khourda, consisting of 30 musicians is marched first, playing the Legion's anthem called "Le Boudin".

The recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar showcased their achievements during the 75th Republic Day parade.

The first army contingent leading the mechanized column was that of the 61 Cavalry led by Maj Yashdeep Ahlawat on the occasion

'Aavaahan', encompassing an exquisite symphony of a variety of Indian musical instruments from across the country was at the forefront of the grand ceremonial parade.

The distinguished band comprising 112 women artists played a variety of folk and tribal percussion instruments, becoming a powerful symbol of women's strength and prowess.

As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

The Indian Navy tableau also highlighted the themes of 'Nari Shakti and 'Atmanirbharta', also showing aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine.

The Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) tableau showcased the Chandrayaan-3 as its primary highlight.

The tableau featured the launch of Chandrayaan-3 as well as its successful landing on the south pole of the moon.

'Nalanda Maha Vihara', surmounted by the G20 Logo formed the front portion of the tableaux of Ministry of External Affairs Ministry, that rolled down Kartavya Path.

The Election Commission of India showcased the 'India - Mother of Democracy' theme in its tableau.

The Ladakh tableau for the Republic Day parade this year on Friday featured girls playing ice hockey.

The tableau based on the theme 'Empowering Women through Employment in Ladakh's Journey' was chosen as the Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team is exclusively composed of Ladakhi players.

The highlight of the Uttar Pradesh tableau for the Republic Parade was the depiction of Lord Ram at the start.

This depiction holds significant importance as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22.

Manipur's Ima Keithel or "Mother's Market, a 500-year-old market, the only in the world run entirely by women, was the central theme of the state's tableau that was showcased to the nation from Kartavya Path.

The Bugun Community Reserve under 'Viksit Bharat' was the theme of Arunachal Pradesh's Republic Day tableau at Kartavya Path.

The tableau of Andhra Pradesh depicted 'Transforming School Education' in the state.

It was on the subject of "Transforming School Education in Andhra Pradesh, Making Students Globally Competitive' that highlighted the educational reforms taken up by the government.

Another highlight of Republic Day was the motorcycle display that enthralled the guests and audience at Kartavya Path.

The Central Armed Police women's personnel exhibited their prowess of 'Naari Shakti'. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour and determination of the Indian women who are deployed across the length and breadth of the nation providing "Sarvatra Suraksha".

It is a matter of pride , honour and privilege

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots conducted awe-evoking acrobatics during a fly-past with advanced light helicopters comprising one Prachand Helicopter and three Rudra helicopters to conclude the grand ceremonial parade.

Spectators were dazzled with the scintillating air show that served as the grand finale of the 'Platinum Republic Day' function.

It comprised 54 aircraft including three from the French Air and Space Force, 46 from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

After the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the ceremonial boulevard of Kartvya Path and waved to spectators. (ANI)

