New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Nikita Malhotra, a Squadron Leader of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry on the 75th Republic Day.

She was also part of the Tangail formation of fighters during the flypast over the Kartavya Path on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Six Rescued After Blaze Erupts in Building in Shahdara Area.

She was piloting a Dornier aircraft of the formation which included one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

Also Read | Assam: Rare 'Golden Tiger' Spotted in Kaziranga National Park, State CMO Shares Video on X.

The celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour the fallen bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of the nation's journey to the 'Amrit Kaal', which began after the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations commemorating 75 years of the country's independence.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special guests.

The special initiative was an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations in the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' or public involvement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)