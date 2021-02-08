Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Haryana recorded 76 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2.69 lakh on Monday, while there was no new fatality due to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

There are 870 active cases, while 2.65 lakh people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 98.55 per cent, according to a medical bulletin.

The 76 new infections include 22 from Gurgaon and eight from Faridabad districts, taking the tally 2,68,507. With no death the previous day, the total number of fatalities stands at 3,029, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)