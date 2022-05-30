Chennai, May 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, including five returnees from Singapore and the US, on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 34,55,287, the health department said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 38,025 with no new coronavirus-linked fatality reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here.

Also Read | F2 Championship: India's Jehan Daruvala Secures Podium Finish in Monaco.

The number of those who have recuperated from the virus grew to 34,16,814 with 41 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 448 active infections in the state.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 32. Chengalpet recorded 30, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur recorded six fresh infections each, while Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Theni recorded one case each.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 74-Year-Old Woman Drinks Pesticide Thinking It As Cough Syrup in Nagpur, Dies.

The state capital leads among districts with 234 active infections and overall 7,52,454 coronavirus cases.

Those who tested positive for coronavirus comprised 36 men and 41 women.

A total of 14,421 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,66,01,131, the health bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)