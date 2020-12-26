Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Chandigarh on Saturday reported 78 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 19,423, according to a medical bulletin.

The union territory also recorded the death of a 66-year-old woman due to the infection, pushing the total number of fatalities to 315.

There are now 354 active cases in the UT, as per the bulletin.

A total of 68 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,754, it stated.

A total of 1,75,611 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,55,311 tested negative while reports of 110 samples are awaited, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)