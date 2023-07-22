Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A day after Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University VC Prof Rajesh Singh was assaulted and his office ransacked by a group of students, the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested eight people.

"We have arrested Shakti Singh, Prince Tiwari, Shubham Govind Rao, Shivam Pandey, Alok Gupta, Rishabh Singh, Mayank Rai and Shravan Kumar Mishra," Superintendent of Police (city) Krishna Kumar said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and under the Criminal Law Amendment Act on the basis of a complaint by varsity proctor Satyapal Singh, he said.

The police, however, did not specify whether the arrested persons are students, contractors or outsiders.

According to reports, the accused ransacked the vice chancellor's office and also beat him up as well as the registrar, police and administrative officials, and varsity employees on Friday.

The heads of various departments of the varsity condemned the incident on Saturday and demanded that stern action be taken against those who disturbed the peace of the varsity. They also appealed to the teachers to prevent the students from being misled.

In a statement issued by the varsity's media department Friday evening, it said FIR has been registered against those who had created ruckus and the students involved in it have been expelled from the varsity with immediate effect.

"Some people, including students, entered forcefully in the administrative block on Friday at 11 am, and they started creating ruckus in the premises. They damaged window glasses, plant pots, chairs and VC's four-wheeler, and also locked the VC, finance officer, registrar and proctor," it said.

"Some external elements were trying to motivate the students in a planned conspiracy. Some contractors were also involved in the incident and they have been blacklisted. Some of the teachers were also found to be involved and action will be taken against them," the press note added.

