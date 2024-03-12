Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police raided a flat at a housing complex in Shahbaz village of Belapur area on Monday morning.

They found five women and three men from Bangladesh, in the age group of 20 to 40 years, staying there illegally without any valid documents for the last four years, the official from NRI Sagri police station said.

The eight persons were arrested and booked under provisions of the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said.

