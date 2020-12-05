Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): Police have arrested eight persons for attacking the chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena, Dharminder Mishra in Raj Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel on 2nd December.

The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar (21) of Bank Colony, Mehakpreet Singh (18) of Kabir Vihar, Gurpreet Singh Guri (21) of Mithu Basti, Sarbjeet Singh (20), Harjinder Singh (19) of Basti Bawa Khel, Amritpal Singh (23) of New Raj Nagar and Bhupinder Singh (19), Barjinder Singh (22) of Raj Nagar. The police have also seized sharp-edged weapons, three bikes, and others, according to District Public Relations Officer, Jalandhar.

One of the key accused, property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman is absconding.

Divulging the details, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the victim Dharminder Mishra had his office near the colony developed by prime accused property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman.

He said that a month ago, Ghumman along with Karan Kumar who works in his office had indulged in an argument with the victim and workers of his outfit following which the former decided to teach him a lesson and hatched the conspiracy with others.

Commissioner of Police said that on Wednesday at 7 pm, the accused attacked Mishra with sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats and managed to flee away after leaving the victim seriously injured.

He said CIA-1 staff was put on the task to nab the accused and the team headed by Harwinder Singh scanned the CCTV cameras, carried out a technical investigation and human sources, and succeeded in cracking the case by arresting eight of the accused from their residences.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a case under sections 323, 324, 427, 326, 148, 149, and 120-B of IPC has been registered against the accused in Basti Bawa Khel Police Station and all eight of the accused would be produced in the local courts.

He said that prime accused property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman would also be arrested soon. (ANI)

