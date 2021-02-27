Siddipet (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Telangana police on Saturday arrested eight persons who were allegedly involved in cow slaughtering in Siddipet.

"8 persons of Siddipet district who were involved in cow slaughtering in last few days have been arrested. The arrests took place after a few locals have exposed the slaughterhouse on Friday. Immediately, one town police of Siddipet reached the spot and seized the slaughterhouse," said Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet.

"A case has been registered under sections 429, 153, 153-A of Indian Penal Code and section 10 of Prohibition of Cows Slaughter Act (PCSA), section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act (PCAA).

The accused were taken into custody today and produced before the court which sent them to judicial remand, the police commissioner said. (ANI)

