Ujjain/Badnagar, April 10: In a heartbreaking conclusion to a massive rescue operation that lasted nearly 22 hours, three‑year‑old Bhagirath Dewasi died after falling into an uncovered borehole in Jhalariya village under Badnagar tehsil, approximately 75 km from Ujjain city.​ The toddler, the youngest of three sons of shepherd Praveen Dewasi from Gudanla village in Pali district, Rajasthan, slipped into the borewell on Thursday evening around 7:30-8:00 pm. ​

“The boy is dead,” said a government official. The family had arrived in the area just three days earlier for grazing sheep.​ According to family members, a sheep accidentally dislodged the stone covering the open borehole. Curious little Bhagirath approached from behind, removed the cover to peer inside, and fell into the shaft. ​ His mother, who was working nearby, witnessed the horrifying moment but could not reach him in time.​ A large‑scale joint rescue operation was immediately launched involving the National Disaster Response Force team from Bhopal and State Disaster Response Force units from Harda, Indore, and Ujjain. ​ Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 700-Feet-Deep Borewell in Kotputli’s Badiyali Dhani; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

The child was trapped at a depth of approximately 70 feet (some reports mentioned up to 75 feet). Rescue teams continuously monitored him via a camera lowered into the borewell and initially supplied oxygen to keep him stable.​ Teams worked round‑the‑clock, digging a parallel pit using multiple Poclain and earth excavators. Progress slowed significantly after reaching around 40 feet due to hard rock formations. ​ A hammer machine was urgently called from Bhopal and Indore to break through the obstacles. ​

Efforts were also made to attach a rescue ring and rope to pull the child out safely.​ Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, who was present at the site, had earlier stated, “Every possible effort is being made to bring the child out safely.”​ Despite the tireless efforts of over a dozen heavy machines and specialised rescue personnel, the rescue operation ended tragically on Friday when Bhagirath was declared dead. ​ Guna Borewell Accident: 10-Year-Old Boy Sumit Meena Falls Into 140-Feet-Deep Borewell in Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operations On (Watch Videos).

Three-Year-Old Dies After 22-Hour Borehole Rescue

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP | Operations to rescue the child who fell into a borewell in Jhalariya, Badnagar tehsil conclude. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XshxOx73xd — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

The exact circumstances and time of death are still being ascertained, but the prolonged entrapment and challenging rocky terrain proved insurmountable.​ The incident has sent shockwaves through the village and the shepherd community. Borehole accidents involving children remain a persistent concern in rural India, often due to uncovered or poorly protected shafts in agricultural fields.​ This tragedy has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety norms, including mandatory covering of borehole and regular inspections in grazing and farming areas.​

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