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The road to WrestleMania 42 intensifies as WWE SmackDown arrives at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, for its 11 April broadcast. With just eight days remaining until the premier event in Las Vegas, the blue brand is set to deliver a critical episode featuring key appearances from Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton. WWE Wrestlemania 42: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India?

For fans in India, WWE SmackDown traditionally airs on Saturday mornings due to the time difference. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST on Saturday, 11 April 2026. Subscribers can stream the episode live or watch it on-demand immediately following the conclusion of the show.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Tonight’s episode marks the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, carrying significant weight for ongoing rivalries. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is confirmed to appear in order to address the unexpected assault he suffered last week at the hands of Randy Orton and Pat McAfee.

Elsewhere on the card, Drew McIntyre has vowed to expose the real Jacob Fatu to the WWE universe ahead of their Unsanctioned Match on the grand stage. Viewers will also see United States Champion Sami Zayn confront Trick Williams following Williams' blindside attack last Friday. Additionally, the highly anticipated main roster debut of Royce Keys is scheduled to take place

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).