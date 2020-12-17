Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], December 17 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration on Thursday.

Of the eight new cases, three were detected during contact tracing, while five were airport arrivals.

As per the official data, ten more people have been cured of the disease.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 4,850 including 91 active cases, 61 deaths, and 4,698 recoveries. (ANI)

