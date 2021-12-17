Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): At least eight cases of the new COVID variant Omicron have been reported in Telangana so far, said a senior health official in the Telangana government.

Addressing a press conference here, Director of public health, Srinivasa Rao said that nine cases were detected at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad out of which one went to West Bengal via Hyderabad.

"So the total number of cases remaining in the state is eight. The cases were detected after the genome sequencing of the samples," he said.

Rao further informed that all the Omicron positive patients are foreigners.

"Three persons from Kenya and one person from Abu Dhabi have been tested positive for Omicron," he said. (ANI)

