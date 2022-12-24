Theni (TN), Dec 24 (PTI) At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here, a senior district official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said.

Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added.

The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. They were returning from Sabarimala. PRI COR SA

