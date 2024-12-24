Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Eight soldiers were injured, some of them critically, when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, sources said.

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when an Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said.

Also Read | Christmas 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Christmas, Says 'Jesus Christ's Teachings Bringing People Closer to Each Other'.

The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, resulting in serious injuries to 8-9 jawans, they added.

The Army and police teams rushed to the spot for rescue operation, sources said.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways Sets Up Luxury Tent City for Devotees Attending Maha Kumbh; Check Rates Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)