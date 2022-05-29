Thane, May 29 (PTI) With the addition of 80 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,875, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: AAP Fields Two Padma Shree Awardees for Rajya Sabha Polls from Punjab.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Delhi Reports 442 New Coronavirus Cases, No Death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)