New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Nearly 80 per cent of the 32,269 seats available for economically weaker sections and children with special needs categories in Delhi private schools have been filled till April 20 for the 2023-24 academic year, official sources said on Friday.

Around 6,700 seats are still vacant and admissions to these are underway, they said.

"So far, 25,565 admissions have been done under the economically weaker section or disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories in private schools. Nearly 80 per cent of the seats have been filled," a source told PTI.

Private schools in the city have 25 per cent of their seats reserved for students of these categories, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government.

Earlier, the DoE had issued a notice to the regional directors of education (RDEs) over allegations of admissions being denied to EWS or DG category students by some private schools.

The department has directed the RDEs to call meetings of heads of schools and principals with the district deputy education officers concerned for ensuring admission of eligible students to the reserved-category seats and direct the institutions to update the status of admissions on the Management and Information Systems (MIS) module.

