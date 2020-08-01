Pune, Jul 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune city reached 54,255 after 818 people were detected with coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The death toll increased by 28 to touch 1,312, he added.

During the day, 1,185 people were discharged after recovery, the official informed.

