Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Mumbai Bullet Train Station, located at Bandra Kurla Complex, is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor, and about 84 per cent excavation work has been completed, officials said on Friday.

They said excavation is being done to a depth of 32.50 meters (approx. 106 ft) from the ground level, which is equivalent to a 10-storey building.

Also Read | ‘Criminals Have No Right To Live’: Sitapur Man Awarded Death Penalty for Raping and Killing 7-Year-Old Niece, Dumping Her Body in Sarayan River.

The platform is planned at a depth of about 26 metres from the ground level. There will be three floors including platform, concourse and service floor. The station will have six platforms and length of each platform is approx. 415 m. The station will have connectivity with metro lines and road.

Two entry/exit points are planned to facilitate the access to nearby Metro Station of Metro line 2B and other towards the MTNL building.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on September 20 To Attend ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi'; Lay Foundation Stone and Inaugurate Projects Worth INR 34,200 Crore.

The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level.

A dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting.

Officials said that approximately 84% excavation work (i.e., 15.7 lakh cubic meters) has been completed. A total of 18.7 Lakh cubic meters of earthwork is required to be excavated from this site.

Three batching plants of 120 cum/hour capacity are functional at site. Batching plants are provided with Ice plant, and chiller plant that helps in controlling the temperature of concrete.

The officials said that the site is provided with a modern concrete lab, with facilities like Water Permeability Test, Rapid Chloride Penetration Test.

All the tests related to concrete are conducted at the site. And samples are sent to reputed lab intermittently.

Base slab casting is being done with concrete of M-60 for Base slab and M-80 for the columns. Base slab will form the deepest construction level for the Bullet Train station, the officials said.

Approximately two lakh cu.m. of concrete will be poured only for base slab casting. So far, 51,321 cu.m.of concrete has already been poured.

Officials said that the base slab is being cast with M-60 grade of temperature-controlled concrete.

Each base slab casting required 3,000 to 4,000 cubic meters of concrete at controlled temperatures, which is being produced by in-situ batching plants equipped with Ice plant and chiller plants.

The columns are being cast with M80 temperature control concrete.

Work on structural elements such as secant piling (3,388 piles), capping beams (2,203 running meters), and flood walls (2,078 running meters) has been completed for the station site.

Civil works for the bullet train project are progressing at a rapid pace.

The officials said that the pace of development showcases India's capability to execute world-class infrastructure using cutting-edge global technology, with Japan playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner in this transformative journey.

Upon completion, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor will redefine intercity travel, reducing travel time and offering a faster, safer, and more reliable mode of transport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)